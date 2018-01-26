Ancient bronze casting relics found in central China

A large ancient bronze casting ruins, dating back to the Shang Dynasty (1600-1046 B.C.), was discovered recently in central China's Henan Province.

The relics, covering 5,000 square meters, is located at the Yinxu archeological site near Anyang, an ancient capital city in late Shang. The discovery is believed to be important for the study of bronze casting techniques and society at that time.

Kong Deming, head of Anyang archaeology institute, said the casting relics mainly produced bronze sacrificial vessels, as well as chariot equipment.

A large number of forging tools were unearthed, including 3,000 pieces of pottery mould.

In the area of the bronze forging site, 63 tombs were discovered, with over 400 sets of items unearthed, including bronze sacrificial items and weapons.

Experts believe that owners of the tombs could be bronze casting craftsmen.

Cultural workers are still excavating and studying the relics, and believe that the site could be as large as 10,000 square meters.