China vows to promote peace, stability in Arctic

China pledged peaceful utilization of the Arctic and committed itself to maintaining peace and stability in the region, said a white paper issued by the State Council Information Office Friday.

"Peace and stability in the Arctic provides a significant guarantee for all activities in the region, and serves the fundamental interest of all countries including China," said the white paper titled "China's Arctic Policy."

China supports the peaceful settlement of disputes over territory and maritime rights and interests by all parties concerned in accordance with such treaties as the UN Charter and the UNCLOS and general international law, and supports efforts to safeguard security and stability in the region, it said.

According to the white paper, China strives to reinforce cooperation with the Arctic States in maritime and air search and rescue, maritime early warning, emergency response, and information sharing in order to properly handle security challenges such as maritime accidents, environmental pollution, and maritime crimes.