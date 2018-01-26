China committed to protecting Arctic biodiversity

China is committed to properly protecting Arctic biodiversity and advocates transparent and reasonable exploration and utilization of Arctic genetic resources, and fair and equitable sharing and use of the benefits generated by the exploitation of such resources, said a white paper issued on Friday.

As regards fishing in the high seas in the Arctic Ocean, China has consistently held a firm stance in favor of conservation in a scientific manner and of rational use, according the document titled "China's Arctic Policy," issued by the State Council Information Office.

China has always maintained that while enjoying their lawful right to conduct fisheries research and development in the high seas in the Arctic Ocean, all States should fulfill their obligations to conserve the fishery resources and the ecosystem in the region, said the paper.

It also stressed China's support to formulate a legally binding international agreement on the management of fisheries in the high seas portion of the Arctic Ocean and to the establishment of an Arctic fisheries management organization or making other institutional arrangements based on the UNCLOS.

China will strengthen survey on and research into the fishery resources in the high seas in the Arctic, carry out appropriate exploratory fishing, and play a constructive part in the management of fisheries in the high seas in the Arctic Ocean, said the white paper.

China hopes to strengthen cooperation with the Arctic coastal States on the research, conservation, and utilization of fishery resources, according to the document.

It also summarized China's position on the exploration and exploitation of non-living resources.

China respects the sovereign rights of Arctic States over oil, gas and mineral resources in the areas subject to their jurisdiction in accordance with international law, and respects the interests and concerns of residents in the region, said the white paper.

Chinese enterprises are encouraged to participate in the exploitation of oil, gas and mineral resources in the Arctic, through cooperation in various forms and on the condition of properly protecting the eco-environment of the Arctic.

The white paper also highlighted clean energy cooperation to pursue low-carbon development.