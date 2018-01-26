LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Culture

Chines online literature blossoms with more diverse themes

1
2018-01-26 11:07Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Chinese online literature is shifting from a focus on pure fantasy to a kaleidoscope of themes, as suggested by a recently released official recommendation.

A total of 24 pieces of online literature, including "The Road To Rejuvenation," "Fighter of Destiny," "Stay-at-home Mothers Go Forward" and "Candy Marriage" were featured in the list of recommendations jointly released by the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television (SAPPRFT) and China Writers Association (CWA), which have released similar lists for three consecutive years.

"We saw a significant increase in realistic subjects reflecting people' s everyday lives in online literature this year," said Chen Qirong, director of the CWA's Electronic Literature Committee.

"The Road To Rejuvenation," for example, describes the tortuous course of the reform of state-owned enterprises, while "Stay-at-home Mothers Go Forward" features the real lives of urban women, and "Candy Marriage" shows youth viewpoints on love.

"Works of fantasy that are unrealistic or otherworldly no longer dominate online literature, as works are becoming increasingly diversified in terms of theme, content and style," Chen said.

"The First Intimate Contact," a tragic love story by Taiwan writer Cai Zhiheng, marked the beginning of the country's online literature industry in 1998.

According to the SAPPRFT, original online literature works released on 45 major Chinese websites numbered 16.47 million in 2017, up 2.34 million from 2016.

"Online literature has gradually become an important part of the digital publishing industry and online culture in China," said Xie Donghui, director of the digital publishing department of SAPPRFT.

"Our online literature must keep pace with the times, maintain good taste, and be acceptable to society," said Li Jingze, deputy director of CWA.

Despite the boom in Chinese online literature, excellent works are still lacking, according to Ouyang Youquan, from the College of Literature and Journalism at Central South University in Changsha, Hunan Province. "The authorities' recommendation will play an exemplary role in improvement of online literature."

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.