China calls for international cooperation on developing Arctic shipping routes

China calls for stronger international cooperation on infrastructure construction and operation of the Arctic shipping routes, according to a white paper issued Friday.

As a result of global warming, the Arctic shipping routes are likely to become important transport routes for international trade.

China respects the legislative, enforcement and adjudicatory powers of the Arctic States in the waters subject to their jurisdiction, said the the document titled "China's Arctic Policy," issued by the State Council Information Office.

The white paper stressed China's position that the management of the Arctic shipping routes should be conducted in accordance with treaties including the UNCLOS and general international law.

The freedom of navigation enjoyed by all countries in accordance with the law and their rights to use the Arctic shipping routes should be ensured, it said.

China maintains that disputes over the Arctic shipping routes should be properly settled in accordance with international law, said the white paper.

It also explained China's plan on building a "Polar Silk Road" through developing the Arctic shipping routes with all parties.

China encourages its enterprises to participate in the infrastructure construction for these routes and conduct commercial trial voyages in accordance with the law to pave the way for their commercial and regularized operation, said the document.

Attaching great importance to navigation security in the Arctic shipping routes, China has actively conducted studies on these routes and continuously strengthened hydrographic surveys with the aim to improving the navigation, security and logistical capacities in the Arctic, according to the white paper.

It also highlighted that China abides by the International Code for Ships Operating in Polar Waters (Polar Code), and supports the International Maritime Organization in playing an active role in formulating navigational rules for the Arctic.