LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Policewoman directs traffic in brutal cold

1
2018-01-26 10:52chinadaily.com.cn Editor: Liang Meichen ECNS App Download
Gai Qi’s facial mask is covered with frost after 10 minutes outside. (Photo provided to China Daily)

Gai Qi's facial mask is covered with frost after 10 minutes outside. (Photo provided to China Daily)

It's -50.4 C in Hulunbuir, North China's Inner Mongolia autonomous region. A policewoman braves brutal cold to regulate traffic. In 10 minutes of work, her facial mask is covered with frost.

During this latest cold front, the temperature in Hulunbuir, northern China's Inner Mongolia autonomous region, has continuously hit record lows. It dropped to -50.4 C on Tuesday.

Gai Qi, a traffic policewoman, continues to brave the brutal cold to regulate traffic. She wears two pairs of cotton-padded trousers, one cotton-padded coat and a big down jacket.

But it's still tough to fight the extreme cold. After being outside only 10 minutes, her facial mask is covered in frost.

"As a traffic policewoman, it is my duty to maintain the traffic order," she said.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.