China calls for international cooperation on Arctic

China called for steadily advancing international cooperation on the Arctic in a white paper on its Arctic policy released on Friday.

The country has worked to strengthen such cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative according to the principle of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits and emphasized policy coordination, infrastructure connectivity, unimpeded trade, financial integration, and closer people-to-people ties, said the report issued by the State Council Information Office.

Concrete cooperation includes coordinating development strategies with the Arctic States, encouraging joint efforts to build a blue economic passage linking China and Europe via the Arctic Ocean, enhancing Arctic digital connectivity, and building a global infrastructure network, it said.

China called for a legally binding international agreement for managing fishery resources in the high seas portion of the Arctic, adding it should allow scientific research and exploratory fishing activities in the region, and protect the freedom of all States on the high seas in accordance with international law, said the paper.

China also promotes practical cooperation in climate change, scientific expeditions, environmental protection, ecosystems, shipping routes, resource development, submarine fiber-optic cables, cultural exchanges, and capacity building in the Arctic.