China actively meets challenges of climate change in the Arctic

China takes an active part in addressing the challenges of environmental and climate change in the Arctic, a white paper said on Friday.

China follows international law in the protection of ecosystem of the Arctic and conservation of its biological resources, according to the document titled "China's Arctic Policy," issued by the State Council Information Office.

The Arctic is home to several endangered species of wild fauna and flora and China attaches importance to the sustainable development and biodiversity protection of the Arctic, it said.

China conducts scientific evaluation of the impact on the Arctic ecological system caused by global climate change and human activities, and advances international cooperation in the protection of Arctic species of fauna and flora, according to the white paper.

Addressing climate change, the document said that China consistently takes the issue of climate change seriously and has included measures to deal with climate change such as Nationally Determined Contributions in its overall national development agenda and planning.

China has made significant contributions to the conclusion of the Paris Agreement and China's emission reduction measures have a positive impact on the climatic and ecological environment of the Arctic, the white paper said.

China also strengthens publicity and education on addressing climate change to raise the public's awareness of the issue, and promotes international cooperation in addressing climate change in the Arctic, it said.