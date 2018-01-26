China to promote sustainable development of the Arctic

China will work to safeguard the common interests of all countries and the international community in the Arctic, and promote sustainable development of the Arctic, according to a white paper issued Friday by the State Council Information Office.

China's policy goals on the Arctic are to understand, protect, develop and participate in the governance of the Arctic, it said.

To understand the Arctic, China will improve the capacity and capability in scientific research on the Arctic, pursue a deeper understanding and knowledge of the Arctic science, and explore the natural laws behind its changes and development, it said.

To protect the Arctic, China will actively respond to climate change in the Arctic, protect its unique natural environment and ecological system, promote its own climatic, environmental and ecological resilience, and respect its diverse social culture and the historical traditions of the indigenous peoples, according to the white paper.

To develop the Arctic, China will improve the capacity and capability in using applied Arctic technology, strengthen technological innovation, environmental protection, resource utilization, and development of shipping routes in the Arctic, it said.

To participate in the governance of the Arctic, China will participate in regulating and managing the affairs and activities relating to the Arctic on the basis of rules and mechanisms, it noted.

Internationally, China is committed to the existing framework of international law including the UN Charter, UNCLOS, treaties on climate change and the environment, and relevant rules of the International Maritime Organization. Domestically, China will regulate and manage Arctic-related affairs and activities within its jurisdiction in accordance with the law, according to the paper.

It said that China will work with all other countries to build a community with a shared future for mankind in the Arctic region.

While pursuing its own interests, China will pay due regard to the interests of other countries and the broader international community, bear in mind the importance of the protection and development of the Arctic, and of keeping in proper balance its current and long-term interests, so as to promote the sustainable development of the Arctic, it said.