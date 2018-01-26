China underscores rational utilization in Arctic exploration

China underscores the importance of environmental protection, rational utilization, law-based governance and international cooperation, when participating in Arctic affairs, according to a white paper.

China commits itself to maintaining a peaceful, secure and stable Arctic order, said the document titled "China's Arctic Policy," issued by the State Council Information Office on Friday.

The Arctic holds great value for scientific research, it said, adding that to explore and understand the Arctic serves as the priority and focus for China in its Arctic activities.

China respects the Arctic States' exclusive jurisdiction over research activities under their national jurisdiction, and stresses that all states have the freedom of scientific research on the high seas of the Arctic Ocean, it said.

China is actively involved in multi-disciplinary research and actively participates in monitoring and assessing local climatic and environmental changes, according to the white paper.

China is committed to improving its capacity in Arctic expedition and research, strengthening the construction, maintenance and functions of research stations, vessels and other supporting platforms in the Arctic, and promoting the building of icebreakers for scientific purposes, it added.

China supports and encourages research activities in the Arctic by constantly increasing investment in scientific research, and makes a greater effort to advance research in the fields of natural and social sciences.

It is also working to strengthen personnel training and public awareness of the Arctic, promote international cooperation on Arctic research, and encourage the development of environment-friendly polar technical equipment, the document said.