LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

China underscores rational utilization in Arctic exploration

1
2018-01-26 10:29Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

China underscores the importance of environmental protection, rational utilization, law-based governance and international cooperation, when participating in Arctic affairs, according to a white paper.

China commits itself to maintaining a peaceful, secure and stable Arctic order, said the document titled "China's Arctic Policy," issued by the State Council Information Office on Friday.

The Arctic holds great value for scientific research, it said, adding that to explore and understand the Arctic serves as the priority and focus for China in its Arctic activities.

China respects the Arctic States' exclusive jurisdiction over research activities under their national jurisdiction, and stresses that all states have the freedom of scientific research on the high seas of the Arctic Ocean, it said.

China is actively involved in multi-disciplinary research and actively participates in monitoring and assessing local climatic and environmental changes, according to the white paper.

China is committed to improving its capacity in Arctic expedition and research, strengthening the construction, maintenance and functions of research stations, vessels and other supporting platforms in the Arctic, and promoting the building of icebreakers for scientific purposes, it added.

China supports and encourages research activities in the Arctic by constantly increasing investment in scientific research, and makes a greater effort to advance research in the fields of natural and social sciences.

It is also working to strengthen personnel training and public awareness of the Arctic, promote international cooperation on Arctic research, and encourage the development of environment-friendly polar technical equipment, the document said.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.