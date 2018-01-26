International community share opportunities, issues in Arctic: white paper

A white paper issued by China's State Council Information Office on Friday said that the international community faces the same threat and shares the same future in addressing global issues concerning the Arctic.

According to the white paper, titled "China's Arctic Policy," temperature has been rising continuously in the Arctic over the past three decades, resulting in diminishing sea ice in summer.

Melting ice in the Arctic has led to changes in the natural environment, or possibly can result in accelerated global warming, rising sea levels, increased extreme weather events, damaged biodiversity, and other global problems, it said.

Melting ice may also offer commercial opportunities in the region, exerting influence on global shipping, international trade, energy supply, and work and life of Arctic residents.

The continental and insular land territories in the Arctic cover an area of about 8 million square kilometers, with sovereignty over them belonging to Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Russia, Sweden and the United States, according to the white paper.

The Arctic Ocean covers an area of more than 12 million square kilometers, in which coastal states and other states share maritime rights and interests in accordance with international law, it said.