City has 'red culture' in its genes

Visitors take a guided tour of the Memorial for the Site of the First National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Shanghai in November. (Photo/Xinhua)

Shanghai, the birthplace of the Communist Party of China, should take full advantage of its rich history associated with early CPC activities, serving not only as the country's economic center but also as one of the centers of "red culture", local political advisers said during their annual gathering, which began on Monday.

"The public has strong desire and connection with 'red culture' in their hearts," said Wu Jingping, head of the organization department of the CPC Shanghai Municipal Committee.

On Nov 1, General Secretary Xi Jinping and six other members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee visited the Memorial for the Site of the First National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Shanghai.

The visit triggered an upsurge in visitors to the site－a record high of 835,000 last year.

"Shanghai has 'red culture' in its genes," said Wang Wei, a political adviser and also vice-chairman of the Shanghai Writers' Association. "We should systematically sort out such resources and try to make literary works, plays and films that impact the country."

Wang said there are adequate materials regarding the founding of the CPC, its growth in the following years, and the country's development in political, economic and cultural areas under CPC leadership, which are all worth the effort for experts in literature and art to excavate.

"Our association is mulling over a series of books focusing on themes, such as the beginning of the CPC in Shanghai and its offices in the city in the early days. Hopefully, the series will serve as a gift to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the CPC in 2021," he said.

Some other members of the political advisory body also suggested the city should have a signature stage play with a "red culture" theme that is in line with its status as a cultural metropolis.

"The municipal authority should arrange this project and mobilize the best resources in creation and performance teams to produce a milestone stage play that will enjoy long-standing popularity," said He Shaohua, a political adviser and secretary-general of the Shanghai Municipal Committee of the China Association for Promoting Democracy.

The show should be designed with the highest standards, said Li Zhenlin, another political adviser.

"If one day tourists think their visit to Shanghai is incomplete without the show, it will have proved to be successful," said Li, who is also head of the graduate school at the Shanghai Theatre Academy.

Such a stage play will also further promote tourism in the municipality, he said.

　　

