Beijing to demolish 40 million sqm of illegal structures

Beijing plans to demolish more than 40 million square meters of illegal structures this year, 40 percent of which will be converted into public green space.

The capital will ensure "zero increase of the illegal structures" this year, according to the ongoing municipal legislative session.

Beijing will add 1,600 hectares of green areas this year, as well as build 10 city leisure parks and 100 km of greenways.

About 1,400 convenience stores including 500 vegetable retail stores will be opened in 2018.

The city will continue promoting the "toilet revolution," with 580 public toilets expected to be upgraded this year.

Beijing will also shut down 500 manufacturing companies, and move more than 40 state-owned companies out of the city proper, as part of its plan to relocate non-capital functions out of the city.