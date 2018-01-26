LINE

Death toll in S.Korea's hospital fire jumps to 41

2018-01-26
Smoke rises from a burning hospital in Miryang, South Korea, January 26, 2018. (Photo/Agencies)

The death toll from a hospital fire, which occurred at the Miryang city in southeastern South Korea, has jumped to 41, multiple local media reported Friday citing the country's firefighting authorities.

The blaze happened at about 7:30 a.m. local time Friday (2230 GMT Thursday) at the Sejong Hospital in Miryang city, South Gyeongsang province. It started from an emergency room on the hospital's first floor.

At least 41 people were confirmed dead, with tens of others injured. The death toll could rise as many were suffering serious injury.

About 100 patients were originally in the hospital, some 390 km southeast of the capital Seoul. All of the 93 patients at a nursing home, adjoined to the hospital, evacuated safely.

The hospital was reported to have treated patients suffering mainly from cerebrovascular disease and stroke.

President Moon Jae-in convened an emergency meeting with his senior secretaries, ordering a thorough response to the blaze. The presidential Blue House launched the national crisis management center to deal with the disaster.(Updated)

　　

