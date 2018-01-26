Shanghai frolics in the first snow of the winter

Excitement surged through Shanghai Thursday, when it started to snow!

Since Wednesday night, an uncommon amount of snow has fallen on China's business and commercial center. Snow in some areas is up to 4 cm deep.

Shanghai has not seen significant snowfall for years. The Shanghai Meteorological Center has issued two yellow alerts, but residents are more thrilled than worried.

"The snow is thick enough for me to write characters on my car's windshield!" said Guo Yukun, 25, who was born and raised in Shanghai.

"This is not common in Shanghai and I'm delighted!" she added.

On the downside, the snow has led to delays and cancellations of dozens of flights at the city's two airports, but there was no widespread disruption.

The snow has also affected animals in Shanghai zoo. At the Shanghai Wild Animal Zoo many animals have been moved indoors, with heaters protecting them from the chill.

More snow was forecast in the city from Thursday afternoon.