LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Shanghai frolics in the first snow of the winter

1
2018-01-26 09:41Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Excitement surged through Shanghai Thursday, when it started to snow!

Since Wednesday night, an uncommon amount of snow has fallen on China's business and commercial center. Snow in some areas is up to 4 cm deep.

Shanghai has not seen significant snowfall for years. The Shanghai Meteorological Center has issued two yellow alerts, but residents are more thrilled than worried.

"The snow is thick enough for me to write characters on my car's windshield!" said Guo Yukun, 25, who was born and raised in Shanghai.

"This is not common in Shanghai and I'm delighted!" she added.

On the downside, the snow has led to delays and cancellations of dozens of flights at the city's two airports, but there was no widespread disruption.

The snow has also affected animals in Shanghai zoo. At the Shanghai Wild Animal Zoo many animals have been moved indoors, with heaters protecting them from the chill.

More snow was forecast in the city from Thursday afternoon.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.