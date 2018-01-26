LINE

Politics

China's Qingdao to host SCO summit in June

2018-01-26 09:36Xinhua

East China's Qingdao City will host the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit in June this year, the provincial governor of Shandong said Thursday.

"Shandong will take the opportunity to promote its international reputation," said Gong Zheng when delivering the government work report at the local parliamentary session.

Shandong is the birthplace of many ancient Chinese thinkers, including Confucius. In 2017, its GDP exceeded 7.2 trillion yuan (about 1.1 trillion U.S.dollars).

The summit has China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India and Pakistan as full members.

　　

