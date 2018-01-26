Longmen Grottoes wins UNWTO award for innovation

The Longmen Grottoes in central China's Henan Province, known for their ancient Buddhist cave art, have won an award for innovation in public policy and governance from the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

The attraction received the award for its "Internet+Longmen" action plan at the 14th UNWTO Awards ceremony held in Madrid, Spain earlier this month, the Longmen Grottoes Cultural Heritage Park said Thursday.

Launched in July, 2015, the plan took advantage of new technology such as big data, artificial intelligence and computer clouding and developed an internet-based travel pattern within the park. It is the first "Internet+" concept applied in tourism in China.

Visitors can scan their faces to enter the cash-free park and get a 3D street view map through WeChat. They can also receive personalized recommendations of tour packages based on their origin and consumption habits. Meanwhile, staff can monitor the number of visitors in real-time and develop emergency plans for peak periods.

Over the past three years, the internet-based action plan has significantly contributed to the sustainable development and better protection of the cultural relics.

The UNWTO is the United Nations agency responsible for the promotion of responsible, sustainable, and universally accessible tourism. Fourteen finalists were selected from 128 innovative projects from 55 countries and regions at the 14th UNWTO Awards for Innovation in Tourism. The Longmen Grottoes was the only project from China.