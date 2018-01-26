China reiterates stance of two-state solution to Palestinian question

A Chinese envoy on Thursday reiterated China's stance of two-state solution to the Palestinian question.

Addressing a UN Security Council quarterly open debate on Palestinian question, Wu Haitao, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, said that the question of Palestine was at the core of Middle East peace, noting that the two-state solution was "the right approach and the international community must remain committed to relevant United Nations resolutions and the land-for-peace initiative, among others."

The humanitarian situation in Palestine's Gaza was grim, he said. "The Council must remain united and promote a political solution with urgency."

China supports the just cause of the Palestinians to restore their legitimate national rights, as well as their right to a fully sovereign independent state based on 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, said the envoy.

"This position will not change," he said, citing China's four-point proposal which calls for a political process based on the two-state solution; adherence to durable security; coordinated international efforts; and a holistic approach to promote peace through development.

"China would proceed from that basis. Efforts to resolve the status of Jerusalem should adhere to the principles of respect for diverse history, equity and fairness, implementation of the international consensus and peaceful coexistence," Wu said.

He also called for greater support for the UN Relief Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) and for countries hosting Palestinian refugees as well.