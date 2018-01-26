British PM to visit China

British Prime Minister Theresa May leaves the EU headquarters after the first day of the two-day EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, early Oct. 20, 2017. (Xinhua/Ye Pingfan)

British Prime Minister Theresa May will pay an official visit to China from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2 at the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced Thursday.

During the visit, she will co-host the bilateral annual prime ministerial meeting with her Chinese counterpart.

Hua said at a daily press briefing that the visit is of great significance to bilateral ties under the new circumstances, as the two sides agreed to build a global comprehensive strategic partnership for the 21st century and usher in a "golden era" for bilateral ties.

May will meet with Chinese leaders and exchange opinions on bilateral ties and international and regional issues. She will also travel to Shanghai and Wuhan, according to Hua.

"We hope this visit will deepen political mutual trust, expand mutually beneficial cooperation across the board, and further advance the China-Britain global comprehensive strategic partnership for the 21st century," Hua said.

Hua recalled that last year marked the 45th anniversary of the establishment of China-Britain diplomatic relations at the ambassadorial level, and the two countries achieved new progress in strengthening bilateral ties.

It will be May's first official visit to China since the prime minister assumed office. She went to China's eastern city of Hangzhou in September 2016 for the leaders' meeting of the G20 major economies.