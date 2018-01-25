China hopes DPRK, U.S. to seize opportunity to move forward on Korean Peninsula issue

China on Thursday expressed hope that the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and the United States would meet each other half way and make progress in the Korean Peninsula issue.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying made the remarks at a daily press briefing.

Hua said there is a rare relaxation of tension on the Peninsula with some positive interactions between the DPRK and the Republic of Korea (ROK) that may develop into talks in due time. In the meantime, the positive trend could lead to direct talks between the United States and the DPRK.

"The key to solving the Peninsula issue is in the hands of the United States and the DPRK," said Hua.

China considers the six-party talks vital, said Hua, noting that principles enshrined in the 2005 Sept. 19 joint declaration still have practical value and guiding significance.

As long as all parties could uphold a spirit of mutual understanding and respect any difficulty is conquerable, she said.