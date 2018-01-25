LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

China hopes DPRK, U.S. to seize opportunity to move forward on Korean Peninsula issue

1
2018-01-25 23:57Xinhua Editor: Wang Fan ECNS App Download

China on Thursday expressed hope that the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and the United States would meet each other half way and make progress in the Korean Peninsula issue.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying made the remarks at a daily press briefing.

Hua said there is a rare relaxation of tension on the Peninsula with some positive interactions between the DPRK and the Republic of Korea (ROK) that may develop into talks in due time. In the meantime, the positive trend could lead to direct talks between the United States and the DPRK.

"The key to solving the Peninsula issue is in the hands of the United States and the DPRK," said Hua.

China considers the six-party talks vital, said Hua, noting that principles enshrined in the 2005 Sept. 19 joint declaration still have practical value and guiding significance.

As long as all parties could uphold a spirit of mutual understanding and respect any difficulty is conquerable, she said.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.