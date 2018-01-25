LINE

China to develop high-speed maglev prototype in 2020

China will develop a prototype magnetic-levitation train with a top speed of 600 km per hour by 2020, its developers said Thursday.

According to CRRC Qingdao Sifang Co., a review committee approved a plan for developing the maglev train and support facilities.

Design and construction will begin immediately, said Ding Sansan, deputy chief engineer of the company.

A sample carriage will be built this year, and a complete train will be ready for a 5-km test run in 2020.

Another 15 Chinese companies, colleges, universities and research institutes are involved in the project.

　　

