Message sweaters might be remedy for Spring Festival nagging

A screenshot from Alibaba's Tmall shows 353 red logo sweaters were sold at an online shop. (Photo/Taobao.com)

Sweaters with messages have won many Chinese youths' hearts in recent days, as the clothes are expected to free them from family members' nagging in the seven-day traditional Chinese Spring Festival period, beginning Feb 16.

One such sweater features messages such as "Please don't ask me the grades in final examinations", "Your child is really great", "No talking about salary", "I am on a diet, I can't eat too much" and others. Sweaters with these messages became popular because they provide answers to nagging questions from some youths' parents or relatives.

During Spring Festival, family members gather together and some of the elder ones always ask the younger members of the family questions which they feel reluctant to answer.



For example, "how many points did you get in final examinations?" "My child got the first in the final examinations, how about you?" "How much is your salary per month?" "why do you eat so little?" or "When will you be married?".

Given that they will be worn during the Spring Festival, some red sweaters have logos like "Happy Spring Festival" and "Wishing you prosperity", which are often-used greetings during the festival, on the sleeves.

Sweaters of this kind have seen promising sales on the internet. "The sweaters are sold very quickly, I sold more than 400 sweaters yesterday," said one online retailer in response to a reporter from Yangtse Evening Post. The retailer is working hard to prepare more sweaters, and ensure they can be delivered to customers within 48 hours.

Many internet users agreed the red logo sweaters are lovely, and help them not need to answer questions if they wear the garments during the holiday.

"It's hard to say whether the sweater is beautiful or not, but what is certain is I can feel the designer also feels uncomfortable with those questions," said an internet user named z_zhiya.

However, some internet users are not that optimistic about the sweaters.

"It may be useless to stop family members from asking boring questions by wearing the sweaters, " said an internet user named Aiguoaijiaaixiaoyugan.

"My mother would beat me so hard I may be paralyzed if I wore this sweater," joked a netizen named Fengwuzuoer.

There are also many other methods to relieve people from family nagging during the Spring Festival holidays.

For example, some netizens suggested we can please our parents or other elder relatives by listening to their words and doing what they want us to do.

Other internet users hoped they could share with their family members a song called What I Do is for Your Own Good, with the lyrics "My dear family members, I have my own life."