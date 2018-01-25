LINE

200,000 people lifted out of poverty in 2017 in Inner Mongolia

A total of 200,000 people were lifted out of poverty in North China's Inner Mongolia autonomous region last year, local authorities said.

Governments of different levels in the region invested 12.1 billion yuan ($1.9 billion) to help with poverty alleviation in 2017.

Since many impoverished people live in areas with a fragile environment, 50,000 impoverished people were moved out of such areas last year with the help of local governments.

The region is to help 200,000 more people get rid of poverty in 2018.

"The region will take further actions for targeted poverty alleviation," said Bu Xiaolin, chairwoman of the region.

The region will also focus on poverty relief of vulnerable people and advance education policies to support children of those poor households to complete their studies.

More funds will be injected to solve problems of public service, infrastructure, basic health care and the development of industry in those impoverished areas.

　　

