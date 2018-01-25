Battle to rescue trapped stray dog in northwest China

Rescuers are trying to save a stray dog trapped in a well in northwest China's Gansu Province.

The dog was heard barking in the well in a residential district in Lanzhou, the provincial capital, on Jan. 18.

"I assume that it was the district management staff that forgot to cover the well after fixing it," said Shanshan, a local resident. "The dog could have fallen into the well by accident."

For days, Shanshan and others in the district have kept feeding the dog while seeking help.

On Wednesday, Shanshan managed to contact an animal welfare organization and a rescue team, which sent 19 people to help with the rescue.

"The well has many electricity lines underneath, and we could not find the dog after careful examination," said Tan Xiangdong. "The dog may have panicked and hidden in the dark."

The rescue attempt lasted six hours, and rescuers braved the biggest snow of the year in Lanzhou to save the dog, when temperature dropped to minus 5 degrees Celsius.

"We feel really bad about not being able to help it out, but we will continue our efforts," Tan said.

The welfare organizations and the rescue team have saved many dogs in the past five years, according to Tan.