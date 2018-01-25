Chengdu Panda Base disputes rumor of panda cruelty

Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Sichuan province responded to a rumor that pandas at the base suffered from cruelties, saying it was purely a falsehood, on Wednesday.

An article went viral online on Tuesday accusing the Chengdu base of negligent care of the pandas when they were ill, making use of them for commercial gain and to build luxurious office buildings.

The base said on its public Weibo account that giant pandas that recently contracted an eye disease transmitted by follicle mites are now being tested to determine the cause of the white scabs. Once the cause is confirmed, the base will take the most effective measures to treat the pandas.

The base denied the rumor that the giant panda Meng Lan used to suffer from osteomyelitis, a bone inflammation caused by bacteria, but received no treatment at all.

In fact, since being diagnosed in January 2017, Meng Lan received timely treatment. And the base made public announcements twice about the panda's health on May 23 and July 7.

The base said that, unlike what the article mentioned, they were not using the money allocated for panda treatment to build five-star toilets, fancy coffee shops and luxurious office buildings.

The base also said they sincerely invite everyone to visit the base in person to see, consult and verify the pandas' situation.