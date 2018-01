China launched remote sensing satellites at 1:39 p.m.(Beijing Time) Thursday on a Long March-2C carrier rocket from Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

A micro-nano 1A satellite was also sent into space along with the Yaogan-30 satellites.

The satellites have successfully entered their preset orbit.

They will conduct electromagnetic environmental probes and other experiments.

The launch was the 265th mission for the Long March rocket family.