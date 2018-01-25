LINE

Facebook invents 'Flicks': a new unit of time

Facebook has invented a new unit of time called Flicks, according to a tweet posted by Facebook Open Source on Tuesday.

The name "Flicks" is derived from "frame-tick".

Flicks are defined in the programming language C++, and designed to help subdivide media frame rates and sampling frequencies.

According to media reports, a "Flick" is 1/705,600,000 of a second, which is slightly larger than a nanosecond.

For artists, producers and programmers who work in the mediums of film, TV, and video, Flicks make it easier to measure individual frame duration for video frame rates without using fractions.

