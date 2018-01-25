Panda reserve denies abusing animals after mite infection claim

A giant panda base denied accusations made online claiming the base has been abusing pandas, after several pandas in the facility were reportedly suffering from mites.

The Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding issued a statement on Wednesday saying doctors have been treating the pandas who are suffering from the infection.

The base has been mired in controversy after an article circulating on Sina Weibo "exposed" the base for maltreating the pandas, which has led to the infection, and that the base failed to cure panda Meng Lan which suffered from myelitis. It added that the facility was charging tourists 1,000 yuan ($156) to take photos with pandas, which is against the rules.

Although the original post was taken down, it sparked outrage among netizens who criticized the base's failure to take care of "our national treasure."

The base said that the post is "out of accordance with face," and explained that it published Meng Lan's treatment in May and July 2017. Also, it claimed it has never asked for a fee from anyone to take photos with the pandas.

"The only people who can approach the pandas are breeders, veterinarians, apprentices, researchers and volunteers," the base said.

Anyone who has further questions is welcome to find out the truth at the base, it noted.