China not interested in hegemony: ambassador to U.S.

China is not interested in dominating the world, but hopes to promote its ties with the United States in the process of "problem solving," China's Ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai has said.

"What China is aiming at is a global community of shared future," said the veteran diplomat during an interview with USA Today on Tuesday.

Today's world needs cooperation among all countries, and China is looking forward to better China-U.S.cooperation, Cui added.

During U.S. President Donald Trump's first year in office, China-U.S. relations maintained a stable development and made "important and positive progress," Cui said.

Acknowledging that relations between China and the United States "never run short of problems," Cui said bilateral ties were making progress in the process of "problem solving."

Meanwhile, Cui chose the word "partners" to describe the current China-U.S. ties, a term he thought is closer to reality compared with "adversary," "rival," or even "enemy."

"Partnership means we do have common interest, and we have to work together for mutual benefits," Cui said.