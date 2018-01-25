LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

China on higher alert as snowstorms hit central and eastern China

1
2018-01-25 13:33Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

China's national observatory upgraded its snowstorm warning to the second highest level Thursday, as heavy snow continues to hit areas in central and eastern China.

The National Meteorological Center (NMC) issued an orange alert for Thursday and Friday, as 10 to 20 centimeters of snow was expected in parts of Anhui, Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Jiangsu, Jiangxi, Shanghai and Zhejiang.

Blizzards in some areas are expected to last more than three days, with new snow falling up to 20 centimeters, it said.

The center advised residents to stay indoors and urged local authorities to take precautions on roads, railways, electricity and telecommunications.

The observatory maintained a blue alert for a cold wave Thursday, as temperatures in central and eastern China continue to decline due to the cold front.

In the country's four-tier weather warning system, red is most severe, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

 

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.