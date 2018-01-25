LINE

Doctor dies after long hospital shift

A doctor in the emergency room of a hospital in Qinghai province passed away Wednesday after working a night shift and treating at least 38 patients, China News Service reported.

43-year-old Guo Qingyuan of Qinghai University Affiliated Hospital showed symptoms of chest distress, palpitations and breathing difficulty after finishing his work shift at 11:40 pm.

While his colleagues were going through hospitalization procedures for him, he suffered sudden convulsions, passing away after four hours' intensive care. He leaves behind his wife and two children, one of whom is only 5 months old.

Guo was supposed to be off work at 8:30 pm but he stayed late to better transfer his work. According to one of his colleagues, Guo was still advising him to keep an eye on a patient an hour before his collapse.

　　

