New railway links major SW China cities

Crew members wait for passengers to board the train at Guiyang North Railway Station in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 25, 2018. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

A railway connecting Chongqing and Guiyang, two major cities in southwest China, started operation Thursday.

A bullet train left Chongqing Municipality for Guiyang, capital of Guizhou Province, at 8:50 a.m.

Designed for trains running at a speed of 200 km per hour, the 347-km rail line will cut travel time between Chongqing and Guiyang from the current 10 hours to 2 hours, and shorten travel time between Chengdu, capital of Sichuan, and Guiyang to 3.5 hours.

The railway will improve traffic between China's southwest and booming southern areas.