LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

New railway links major SW China cities

1
2018-01-25 13:16Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download
Crew members wait for passengers to board the train at Guiyang North Railway Station in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 25, 2018. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

Crew members wait for passengers to board the train at Guiyang North Railway Station in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 25, 2018. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

A railway connecting Chongqing and Guiyang, two major cities in southwest China, started operation Thursday.

A bullet train left Chongqing Municipality for Guiyang, capital of Guizhou Province, at 8:50 a.m.

Designed for trains running at a speed of 200 km per hour, the 347-km rail line will cut travel time between Chongqing and Guiyang from the current 10 hours to 2 hours, and shorten travel time between Chengdu, capital of Sichuan, and Guiyang to 3.5 hours.

The railway will improve traffic between China's southwest and booming southern areas.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.