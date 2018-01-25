LINE

China's aircraft AG600 completes second flight

China's first home-grown large amphibious aircraft AG600 makes a smooth landing after its maiden flight in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 24, 2017. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

China's first domestic-built large amphibious aircraft, the AG600, completed its second trial flight in south China's Guangdong Province Wednesday.

The aircraft AG600, codenamed "Kunlong," successfully finished all tests during the 73-minute flight Wednesday morning, according to China Aviation Industry General Aircraft Co. Ltd.

For the next step, researchers will continue to test and optimize the aircraft's performances during trial flights.

The AG600 maiden flight was completed late December.

The 36.9-meter aircraft, powered by four domestically-built turbo-prop engines, has a range of 12 hours. It has a maximum take-off weight of 53.5 tonnes and a maximum cruising speed of 500 kilometers per hour.

 

　　

