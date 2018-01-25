Corruption suspect returns to China after 16 years

Hu Yuxing, one of China's most wanted fugitives, has returned to China and turned himself in, the anti-corruption authority said Wednesday.

Hu is a former official in the housing reform office in Taiyuan, capital of north China's Shanxi Province.

He is suspected of abuse of power and fled China 16 years ago.

In April 2015, Interpol released a red notice listing 100 fugitives suspected of corruption for international arrest.

Many of the fugitives are former government or state-owned enterprise employees.

Hu is the 52nd to return so far.