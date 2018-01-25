LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Corruption suspect returns to China after 16 years

1
2018-01-25 11:12Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Hu Yuxing, one of China's most wanted fugitives, has returned to China and turned himself in, the anti-corruption authority said Wednesday.

Hu is a former official in the housing reform office in Taiyuan, capital of north China's Shanxi Province.

He is suspected of abuse of power and fled China 16 years ago.

In April 2015, Interpol released a red notice listing 100 fugitives suspected of corruption for international arrest.

Many of the fugitives are former government or state-owned enterprise employees.

Hu is the 52nd to return so far.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.