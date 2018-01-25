LINE

China launches online mediation platform for copyright disputes

2018-01-25 11:06Xinhua

China launched an online platform Wednesday to mediate copyright disputes to free all parties involved and mediators from traveling.

Applicants can choose mediators from other cities since all steps, including application, testifying, cross-examination and mediation, are to be done online.

The platform not only saves costs, but shares resources across the country, said an official from the Copyright Protection Center of China, a co-host of the platform.

From 2013 to 2016, the number of copyright registrations in China doubled from over one million to more than two million, said a report compiled in 2017 by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress.

Since 2010, Chinese police had handled almost 10,000 criminal cases of copyright violation, detaining over 11,000 suspects.

　　

