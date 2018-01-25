LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sci-tech

China to intensify scientific research on Qinghai-Tibet Plateau

1
2018-01-25 11:00Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

China is investing big and promoting international cooperation in the scientific research of Qinghai-Tibet Plateau to assess climate change and promote the plateau's sustainable development, an official of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) said Wednesday.

The Qinghai-Tibet Plateau represents one of the largest ice masses on Earth and has been called the "Third Pole" by scientists.

"The Third Pole Environment (TPE) research program inaugurated by the CAS is expected to be listed as China's major scientific research with global significance in 2018," said Cao Jinghua, director of the CAS International Cooperation Department.

According to Cao, TPE has seen huge progress since it started in 2009.

"The project has received around 800 million yuan (around 125 million U.S. dollars) in funds from 2009 to 2017. China's second comprehensive scientific expedition to the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau is offering new opportunities," Cao said.

The CAS is also pursuing international cooperation on the research. It set up the Kathmandu Center of Research and Education in Nepal to facilitate cooperation. It invites scientists from South Asian countries, the U.S. and European countries to collaborate on the research.

"We hope to play a world-leading role in this research. We are also intensifying research on the North Pole and the South Pole," Cao said.

China conducted its first comprehensive scientific expedition to the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau in the 1970s. In August 2017, China started the second expedition focusing on climate change, biodiversity and ecological changes on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, which will last for 5 to 10 years.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.