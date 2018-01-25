LINE

China investigates record amount of smuggling cases in 2017

2018-01-25 10:55Xinhua

A total of 3,260 smuggling cases were investigated nation-widely last year as the country holds its tough stance against smuggling, data from the top customs authority showed Wednesday.

The number was up 24.2 percent from 2016, reaching a historic high, according to the General Administration of Customs (GAC).

China started its "Sword Guarding the Country's Gate 2017" campaign to crack down on smuggling activities, with emphasis on grain products, illegal drugs and endangered species, according to Zhang Guangzhi, a spokesman with the GAC.

Customs investigated 286 criminal smuggling cases involving 866,800 tonnes of smuggled solid waste in a move against garbage imported from other countries, about 6.7 times the amount in 2016, Zhang said.

Authorities also investigated 557 criminal cases against smuggling major grain products, involving a total value of 8.4 billion yuan (about 1.3 billion U.S. dollars) including 394,400 tonnes of rice, Zhang said.

This year, the authority will continue to carry out the "Sword Guarding the Country's Gate 2018" campaign to further step up regulation of the field, Zhang added.

　　

