Crackdown launched against inappropriate animation

Authorities in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, have launched a crackdown against online animated videos targeting children that contain pornographic and violent content.

The move comes after an animation company whose products were found to contain pornography and violence was shut down.

The videos produced by the company, Guangzhou Yinjun Trading Co, have also been removed from major websites and social media, according to a statement from the city's office for eliminating pornography and illegal publications.

Content in the videos included abductions, pregnancy, threats, injections, fights, blood and violence, and have been the target of complaints by a growing number of parents. The videos have seriously damaged the children's health, the statement said on Wednesday.

The investigation was launched by the city's public security bureau and the bureau of culture.

Two of the company's sales venues have also been closed for further investigation while production equipment and tools were seized.

Local police and cultural departments have promised to investigate the case and make the findings public.

Guangzhou Yinjun Trading Co has apologized on Sina Weibo for the bad effect its products have had on children.

But Wu Haohong, a senior executive with the company, declined to comment on the case when contacted. His company, established in 2015, mainly produces comics and related products.

This month, the Ministry of Public Security and the State office for eliminating pornography and illegal publications have urged a crackdown on such videos nationwide.

"Those who are found to have violated laws and regulations will be seriously punished," said a statement from the State office for eliminating pornography and illegal publications.

The Ministry of Culture has also asked major websites and social media not to broadcast the videos.

Meanwhile, people are urged to tip off police about such products, the statement said.

Some foreign videos and cartoon products involving pornography and violence translated into Chinese are also reported to have entered the mainland in recent months.