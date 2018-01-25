LINE

Guangzhou cartoon maker probed for indecent content

2018-01-25 09:35China Daily
Screen shot from CCTV

Screen shot from CCTV

A production company making children's cartoons in Guangzhou has been shut down after its videos were found to include indecent and violent content.

The videos released by Guangzhou Yinjun Trading Co have also been removed from major websites and social media.

Guangzhou's public security and culture bureaus launched a joint investigation into the company on Monday after receiving complaints from parents.

The videos had seriously damaged children's health, a statement from the city government's office for eliminating pornography and illegal publications said on Wednesday.

Authorities have also shuttered two facilities affiliated with the company pending further investigation, while production equipment has been seized.

The company issued an apology on Sina Weibo. However, Wu Haohong, a senior executive with the company, declined to comment on the case when contacted on Wednesday.

　　

