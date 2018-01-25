LINE

Chinese prosecutors to deal with defamation of heroes and martyrs

2018-01-25 Xinhua

Chinese prosecutors have been asked to study ways to initiate proceedings against people who defame heroes and martyrs.

The issue was raised Wednesday at a national workshop organized by the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) to improve work on public interest litigation.

Prosecutors have been empowered since last June by amendments to the Civil Procedure Law and the Administrative Procedure Law to act as plaintiffs and launch litigation against any act that compromises public rights and interests. Cases involving the environment, food and drug safety are the priorities.

In recent months, protection of the reputation and honor of revolutionary heroes and martyrs has been increased. A draft law has been put before the national legislature and is expected to be passed into law soon.

According to the draft, those who appropriate, damage or contaminate memorials, and insult or slander heroes and martyrs, may receive administrative penalties from public security bureaus or even criminal penalties.

　　

