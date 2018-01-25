China to act against organized crime

China will begin a new campaign against organized crime and officials who shelter criminal organizations, said a Party and government document on Wednesday.

The fight will focus on industries and areas prone to gang crime, organized crimes that prompt the "strongest public reaction" and that which is "detested" by the people, according to a document released by the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and the State Council on Wednesday.

Social stability is vital to continued peace, security and public support for the government at the grassroots level, said the document.

"We should maintain a tough stance against all types of organized crime," the document said.

Guo Shengkun, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the committee, listed prostitution, gambling, drug trafficking, pyramid selling and human trafficking as priorities, at another meeting on Wednesday.

Departments other than law enforcement are urged to report leads they are aware of to police, while police and judicial agencies will advise them how to close loopholes in their work.

PROTECTIVE "UMBRELLA"

The document said that a campaign on organized crime should involve fighting corruption, including lower-level corrupt officials, and deal with protective "umbrellas" of gang crime.

Disciplinary agencies should punish CPC members involved in gang crime. Disciplinary agencies, political and legal bureaus should find and tackle the corruption behind gang crime.

Disciplinary agencies at all levels should investigate cases no matter who is involved.

Organized crime is deeply interwoven with corruption and cases related to poverty reduction should be given the highest attention.

LAWFUL PROCEDURE

Investigations and prosecutions must proceed according to law, the document stressed, with senior members of criminal organizations and their sponsors differentiated from minor subordinates.

Law enforcement agencies were warned to attentively follow protocols and procedures of investigation and prosecution, especially with regard to the questioning of suspects.

"There must be no forced confessions and efforts should made to prevent wrongful convictions," the document said.