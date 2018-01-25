LINE

Road test center for self-driving cars to be operated in Beijing

2018-01-25 09:06Xinhua

A center for road tests of self-driving cars is expected to be operated in the first quarter of this year, said a Beijing transport official.

The road test center, in Yizhuang economic development zone, Daxing District, will provide third-party tests for self-driving operations, said Zhou Zhengyu, director of the Beijing municipal commission of transport.

"Self-driving cars will be tested in an enclosed road area in the center," said Zhou, also a Beijing political advisor, at the ongoing first session of the 13th Beijing Municipal Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

"A self-driving car has to be tested by the developing company itself first, and receive an authoritative test from a third party in a test center before an open road test," he said.

Another test center is also being built in the city, according to Zhou.

In December, the city government issued guidelines to accelerate road testing for self-driving.

The regulation came after Baidu boss Robin Li test drove the company's autonomous vehicle on Beijing's open roads in July, causing controversy as there were no rules regarding such a test.

　　

