LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

Premier Li stresses innovation and competitiveness

1
2018-01-25 08:39Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang presides over a meeting soliciting opinions on the annual government work report from non-Communist parties, All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce and those without party affiliations, in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 24, 2018. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang presides over a meeting soliciting opinions on the annual government work report from non-Communist parties, All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce and those without party affiliations, in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 24, 2018. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday that the country will continue opening up and reform, and make the economy more competitive and innovative.

Li made the remarks at a meeting on the annual government work report with non-Communist parties, the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce and those without party affiliations in Beijing.

The economy has solid fundamentals, but it faces difficulties and challenges, Li said, calling for efforts to win "three tough battles," namely major risks, poverty alleviation and pollution.

Wan Exiang, chairman of the Revolutionary Committee of the Chinese Kuomintang (RCCK), suggested measures to prevent financial risks and reduce the extracurricular burden of school children.

Ding Zhongli, chairman of the Central Committee of the China Democratic League (CDL), made suggestions on environmental protection and strategies on developing emerging industries.

The work report is scheduled to be published in March.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.