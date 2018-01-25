Premier Li stresses innovation and competitiveness

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang presides over a meeting soliciting opinions on the annual government work report from non-Communist parties, All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce and those without party affiliations, in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 24, 2018. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday that the country will continue opening up and reform, and make the economy more competitive and innovative.

Li made the remarks at a meeting on the annual government work report with non-Communist parties, the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce and those without party affiliations in Beijing.

The economy has solid fundamentals, but it faces difficulties and challenges, Li said, calling for efforts to win "three tough battles," namely major risks, poverty alleviation and pollution.

Wan Exiang, chairman of the Revolutionary Committee of the Chinese Kuomintang (RCCK), suggested measures to prevent financial risks and reduce the extracurricular burden of school children.

Ding Zhongli, chairman of the Central Committee of the China Democratic League (CDL), made suggestions on environmental protection and strategies on developing emerging industries.

The work report is scheduled to be published in March.