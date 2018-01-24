China-Latin America cooperation not a challenge to anyone: FM spokesperson

China's policy toward Latin America is not targeted at any third party, nor is it intended to challenge or replace anyone's "dominance," a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Wednesday.

According to some media reports, the progress at the second ministerial meeting for the China and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States Forum shows that China's foreign policy toward Latin America is continuously developing and becoming more proactive, which will pose a "challenge" to the United States.

China develops its relations with other countries in line with the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told a regular press briefing.

"The development of China-Latin America ties does not aim, reject or affect the two sides' relations with other countries," she said.

Though separated by vast oceans, China and Latin America are faced with the same task of development, Hua said, adding that the cooperation between the two sides is based on common interests and mutual needs.

"We would like to deepen and upgrade cooperation with Latin American countries, especially under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative," said the spokesperson.