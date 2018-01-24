LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

China-Latin America cooperation not a challenge to anyone: FM spokesperson

1
2018-01-24 20:23Xinhua Editor: Li Yahui ECNS App Download

China's policy toward Latin America is not targeted at any third party, nor is it intended to challenge or replace anyone's "dominance," a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Wednesday.

According to some media reports, the progress at the second ministerial meeting for the China and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States Forum shows that China's foreign policy toward Latin America is continuously developing and becoming more proactive, which will pose a "challenge" to the United States.

China develops its relations with other countries in line with the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told a regular press briefing.

"The development of China-Latin America ties does not aim, reject or affect the two sides' relations with other countries," she said.

Though separated by vast oceans, China and Latin America are faced with the same task of development, Hua said, adding that the cooperation between the two sides is based on common interests and mutual needs.

"We would like to deepen and upgrade cooperation with Latin American countries, especially under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative," said the spokesperson.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.