ASEAN leaders gather in New Delhi for commemorative summit with India

2018-01-24 17:20Xinhua Editor: Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download

Heads of governments of 10 Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) members headed for New Delhi on Wednesday for the "India-ASEAN commemorative summit" scheduled for Thursday.

The summit, with the theme "Shared Values, Common Destiny," will mark 25 years of India's ties with the Southeast Asian bloc.

The 10 ASEAN leaders will attend India's Republic Day parade and other functions as chief guests on Friday.

Trade and business are expected to top the agenda of the summit.

India's trade with ASEAN, its fourth largest trading partner, increased to 70 billion U.S. dollars in 2016-2017, from 65 billion dollars in the previous year.

India became sectoral partner of the ASEAN in 1992, full dialogue partner in 1995, summit level partner in 2002, and upgraded its relationship into strategic partnership in 2012.

New Delhi holds an annual "Track 1.5" event called "Delhi Dialogue," for discussing politico-security and economic issues between ASEAN and India.

　　

