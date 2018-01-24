LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Culture

Confucius Institutes to deepen reform

1
2018-01-24 17:16Xinhua Editor: Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download

China will deepen the reform of Confucius Institutes by raising the quality of education, improving systems, and offering more innovative programs, according to an article carried by Wednesday's China Education Daily.

The distribution of Confucius Institutes will be optimized and they will have more flexible and diversified classes, said the article under the byline of Ma Jianfei, deputy chief executive of Confucius Institute Headquarters.

"With that they will vigorously support Chinese language teaching in overseas elementary and middle schools, and provide more quality teaching services," Ma said.

Local faculty will be improved with strengthened support from China. More Chinese deans and teachers will be employed, said Ma.

Confucius Institutes are encouraged to launch various cultural activities, expand the Confucius China Studies Program and run contests such as Chinese Bridge.

Ma also noted that the institutes should intensify communication and exchanges between China and the rest of the world, and learn from the achievements of foreign countries.

Confucius Institutes have been playing the role of overseas Chinese cultural ambassadors since 2004. A total of 516 Confucius Institutes and 1,076 related courses have been established in 142 countries and regions, receiving more than 9 million students, said Ma.

In 2017 alone, over 12.7 million people participated in cultural events organized by Confucius Institutes across the world.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.