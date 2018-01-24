VR treatment proves effective in drug rehab

Virtual reality (VR) treatment designed to help drug addicts give up their habit has proven effective, local Chinese rehabilitation authorities said.

East China's Zhejiang Province has introduced the VR treatment method to many drug rehabilitation facilities. Over 10,000 drug users have received the treatment and 73.6 percent showed reduced reliance on drugs, said Chen Yuhai, head of the provincial bureau of rehabilitation.

The treatment has been primarily used for methamphetamine users. Using VR helps them cut their psychological reliance on the drug.

During the treatment, a drug user wears a pair of VR goggles and headset in a three-stage program. First, videos simulate familiar scenarios that trigger drug cravings, then they show the effect of drug abuse using a form of aversion therapy. The third stage kindle the desire for a good life.

Chen said Zhejiang detox facilities would further use technology and develop more technology-based treatment methods this year.