LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

VR treatment proves effective in drug rehab

1
2018-01-24 17:15Xinhua Editor: Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download

Virtual reality (VR) treatment designed to help drug addicts give up their habit has proven effective, local Chinese rehabilitation authorities said.

East China's Zhejiang Province has introduced the VR treatment method to many drug rehabilitation facilities. Over 10,000 drug users have received the treatment and 73.6 percent showed reduced reliance on drugs, said Chen Yuhai, head of the provincial bureau of rehabilitation.

The treatment has been primarily used for methamphetamine users. Using VR helps them cut their psychological reliance on the drug.

During the treatment, a drug user wears a pair of VR goggles and headset in a three-stage program. First, videos simulate familiar scenarios that trigger drug cravings, then they show the effect of drug abuse using a form of aversion therapy. The third stage kindle the desire for a good life.

Chen said Zhejiang detox facilities would further use technology and develop more technology-based treatment methods this year.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.