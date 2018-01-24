LINE

Shanghai to accelerate building of 'world-class' science city: mayor

Shanghai will speed up the development of a "world-class" science city that aims to attract top talent and researchers from around the world, Mayor Ying Yong said Tuesday.

The new science city will be "characterized by its dedication to scientific research and high concentration of technological personnel and institutions," Ying told local lawmakers in a report on the work of the municipal government.

The mayor added that the science city in southeastern Shanghai would be eco-friendly and "full of vitality for innovation."

Last August, Shanghai municipal government approved a plan to turn Zhangjiang Hi-Tech Park in Pudong district into a science city with about 700,000 residents, including scientists, entrepreneurs and professionals.

The science city, which plans to cover an area of 94 square kilometers, aims to be on a par with Silicon Valley in the United States, Singapore's One North science park and the Japanese Tsukuba scientific town, according to the plan.

The science city aims to attract 500 renowned scientists and experts by the end of 2020. Over 20,000 overseas professionals and graduates will work in Zhangjiang by then, according to the Pudong district government.

　　

