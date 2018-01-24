China issues yellow alert for snowstorms

China's national observatory issued a yellow snowstorm alert for Wednesday and Thursday, as heavy snow continues to hit central and eastern China.

The National Meteorological Center said it expected 5 to 12 centimeters of snow in parts of Anhui, Jiangsu, Henan, Hubei, Shaanxi and Zhejiang.

Blizzards are expected to drop new snow of up to 20 centimeters in some areas, it said.

The center advised residents to stay indoors and urged local authorities to take precautions on roads, railways, electricity and telecommunications.

The observatory maintained a blue alert for a cold wave Wednesday as the cold front continues to bring down temperatures in central and eastern China.

In the country's four-tier weather warning system, red is most severe, followed by orange, yellow and blue.