LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sci-tech

AC312E helicopter completes another plateau test in NE China

1
2018-01-24 16:38People's Daily Online Editor: Li Yan ECNS App Download
AC312E helicopter finished trial flight under extreme cold weather conditions (Photo provided by AVIC Harbin Aircraft Industry Group)

AC312E helicopter finished trial flight under extreme cold weather conditions (Photo provided by AVIC Harbin Aircraft Industry Group)

AC312E, the first light twin-engine civil helicopter developed in China, finished another trial flight Wednesday under extreme cold weather conditions in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Chinanews.com reported.

The flight was carried out in Wudalianchi, a lava plateau in Heilongjiang province, at 36 degrees Celsius below zero. There will be more trial flights over the next two weeks to test the performance of the AC312E in extremely cold areas.

The helicopter was developed by AVIC Harbin Aircraft Industry Group, a subsidiary of the Aviation Industry Corporation of China. It can carry up to 10 passengers, with a maximum takeoff weight of 4.25 metric tons, said staff at the airport.

To meet individual client demands, the helicopter can be customized for emergency medical services, search and rescue operations, business transportation, law enforcement, and sightseeing.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.