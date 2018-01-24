AC312E helicopter completes another plateau test in NE China

AC312E helicopter finished trial flight under extreme cold weather conditions (Photo provided by AVIC Harbin Aircraft Industry Group)

AC312E, the first light twin-engine civil helicopter developed in China, finished another trial flight Wednesday under extreme cold weather conditions in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Chinanews.com reported.

The flight was carried out in Wudalianchi, a lava plateau in Heilongjiang province, at 36 degrees Celsius below zero. There will be more trial flights over the next two weeks to test the performance of the AC312E in extremely cold areas.

The helicopter was developed by AVIC Harbin Aircraft Industry Group, a subsidiary of the Aviation Industry Corporation of China. It can carry up to 10 passengers, with a maximum takeoff weight of 4.25 metric tons, said staff at the airport.

To meet individual client demands, the helicopter can be customized for emergency medical services, search and rescue operations, business transportation, law enforcement, and sightseeing.